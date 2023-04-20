Hyderabad: BRAOU’s B.Ed entrance test details announced

The entrance test will be held on June 6.

Hyderabad: BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) on Thursday announced that the last date for online registration for admission into Open and Distance Learning (ODL) B.Ed courses.

B.Ed ODL and B.Ed (Special Education- ODL) entrance test for the academic year 2022 to 2023 in BRAOU is May 22.

The entrance test will be held on June 6. Interested candidates may register through the University portal. The Registration fee is Rs 1000 for general candidates.

For candidates belonging to SC, ST, and PWD categories the registration fee is Rs 750.

The university advised that the hall tickets have to be downloaded two days before the entrance test from the university’s website. B.Ed – ODL test will be conducted from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM and B.Ed (Special Education) test will be conducted from 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM.

