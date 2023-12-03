Hyderabad: BRS’ Danam Nagender retains Khairatabad seat

Hyderabad: BRS senior leader Danam Nagender defeated his closest competitor P Vijaya Reddy of the Congress in the contest for Khairatabad.

BJP’s C Ramachandra Reddy stood third in the contest.

Nagender started his political career with the Congress and later rose to become a senior leader in the party.

In the 1994, 1999, and 2004 elections, he was elected as an MLA from Asif Nagar.

Later, he joined the TDP from the Congress during the 2004 erstwhile Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections and won on TDP’s ticket from Asifnagar.

He again contested and won the 2009 elections from Khairatabad.

In 2009, he was the health minister in the YS Rajasekhar Reddy-led state cabinet and continued in the same portfolio in the K Rosaiah-led cabinet.

In the 2014 Assembly elections, Nagender contested from Khairatabad as the Congress candidate and lost to the BJP’s Chintala Ramachandra Reddy by a margin of 20,846 votes.

On 23 June 2018, he resigned from the Congress and joined the TRS (now BRS).

In the by-elections held in 2018 won the Khairatabad seat by a margin of 28,396 votes against BJP’s Chintala Ramachandra Reddy.

128,346 out of 282080 eligible voters cast their vote for this election in Khairatabad.