Hyderabad: BRS leader slams Congress over ‘Bulldozer Raj’

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Dasoju Sravan on Monday, October 6 criticised the Congress government for its “Bulldozer Raj” and called for cancellation of GO 477 to halt the demolitions undertaken by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA).

Sravan attacked the government for “forcibly evicting people for the Musi Riverfront Development Project without having adequate measures to relocate the evictees.” He compared the Congress moves to that of the “Bulldozer Raj” in Uttar Pradesh.

The BRS leader alleged that the Telangana government was demolishing the homes in violation of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation, and Resettlement (RFCTLARR) Act, 2013, without proper rehabilitation plans.

He observed that the government’s decision to proceed with demolition plans, without a Detailed Project Report (DPR) shows a lack of transparency and commitment to the project’s long-term success.

“Revanth Reddy’s Congress, which should protect the poor, is engaging in Bulldozer Raj, destroying homes without due process,” Sravan said.

He also questioned the Rs 1.5 lakh crore budget for the project, demanding clarity on its cost breakdown.