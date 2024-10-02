Hyderabad: BRS legal team to assist Musi riverbed oustees at Telangana Bhavan

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) announced that the party’s legal team will be available in Telangana Bhavan to assist those affected by the Musi Riverfront development eviction.

KTR stated that individuals residing in the riverbed and buffer zones of the Musi and other lakes, who are facing potential eviction due to the Musi Riverfront Development project and the demolitions carried out by Hyderabad Disaster Response Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA), can reach out to his party for legal assistance.

Terming the demolition of the houses of those who had all the permissions to build them, but were still being evicted as ‘cruel,’ KTR assured that BRS would support the victims.

KTR also announced that on Thursday, he will be going to meet the victims of Musi River evictions at LB Nagar. Keeping in mind the attack on his car by Congress workers on Tuesday when he was going to meet Musi evictees at Chaderghat, he said that BRS knew how to respond adequately in its defense.

He challenged ministers Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and D Sridhar babu to tour the Musi river banks without any security, and pointed out how former MP Madhu Yashki Goud and former MLA T Jagga Reddy were opposed to Musi riverbed demolitions.