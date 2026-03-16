Hyderabad: BRS protests at Gunpark, demands legal status for Congress guarantees

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), led by Working President K T Rama Rao, protested at Gun Park in Hyderabad, demanding budget allocation and legal status for the six guarantees of the Indian National Congress government on Monday, March 16.

The BRS vowed to raise major issues, including the discontinuation of the Rythu Bandhu scheme, in the Telangana Assembly’s budget session, which commenced on Monday.

The BRS legislators raised slogans such as “Provide statutory backing to the Six Guarantees”, “We want Rythu Bandhu, not Rahul Bandhu”, and “Backstabbing for farmers, but Rs 1,000 crore for Rahul Gandhi”. Placards questioning delays in pensions, Rythu Bharosa, Mahalakshmi scheme benefits, and other welfare promises were also held.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) led by Working President KT Rama Rao protested in Hyderabad's Gun Park, demanding budget allocation and the legality of the six guarantees of the Congress government on Monday, March 16.



The BRS vowed to raise major issues including the… pic.twitter.com/4rFNnorNLf — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) March 16, 2026

The legislators accused the Telangana government of failing to implement its election promises. Following the protest, KTR addressed the media and said, “The Congress promised to deliver on the six guarantees within 100 days of assuming office to provide legal backing to them. However, it’s been more than two years since they came to power, and no implementation has been done.”

The Sircilla MLA reminded the government that the assurance to provide legal status to the guarantees was mentioned in the governor’s address to the Assembly in the first year. He said payments under the Rythu Bandhu scheme are yet to be made.

The former Telangana minister said that most of the welfare schemes announced for women, farmers, students, SCs, STs, and unemployed youth have not been delivered.

The BRS would raise these issues during the budget session and seek clarity on allocations. Alleging financial irregularities under the Congress government, he said that the BRS would question the government on pending fee reimbursement dues, job notifications, non-implementation of welfare schemes, and the lack of funds for weaker sections as well.

“The Congress government is borrowing loans left, right and centre, but failed to implement any promises. Where are the funds going? KCR left behind a progressive state, but the Congress paralysed it within no time,” KTR said.

He accused the government of indulging in economic terrorism, adding that the party has turned Telangana into an ATM for the Congress high command.

KTR concluded by saying that the Congress government is not willing to address the needs of the poor and the needy.