Hyderabad: BTech student arrested for selling MDMA in Vanasthalipuram

Hyderabad: A B.Tech student was arrested by the city police for selling drugs near the Sushma Theatre in Vanasthalipuram, Hyderabad.

The Hayathnagar excise police acted on credible information and conducted a raid at the location, where they apprehended John while he was allegedly engaged in drug sales.

During the operation, police seized 7 grams of MDMA (ecstasy) from John’s possession, along with his mobile phone.

Investigation revealed that he had purchased the drugs for Rs 2,500 per gram and was selling them for Rs 5,000 each.

John, identified as a resident of Nellore district, is currently in police custody while further investigation is underway.

This comes 4 days after four persons including a foreign national were arrested in two separate cases, on Friday, October 25.

Drugs including MDMA and LSD worth Rs 20.75 lakh were seized from them.