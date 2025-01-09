Hyderabad: Bullet bike blast survivor seeks funds for surgery

Hyderabad: Almost a year after the tragic incident on May 12 when a Royal Enfield Bullet bike caught fire and exploded at Moghalpura, 28-year-old Ghouse Rahman is still grappling with the aftermath. The sole breadwinner of his family, Rahman sustained severe burns covering 60 percent of his body and is now appealing to the public for assistance to cover his medical expenses.

The explosion which occurred just a day before the Lok Sabha elections killed six people and injured nine others. Rahman is a resident of Shaheen Nagar and a father of two young children aged 5 and 3. He has been left struggling not only with his injuries but also with immense financial difficulties as his injuries restrict him from working and earning for his family.

Speaking to Siasat, Rahman explained that he was working as a cameraman for the flying surveillance team (FST) on election duty at the time of the accident. When the Bullet bike caught fire, Rahman along with constable Sandeep rushed to evacuate people from the danger zone. However, amidst the chaos, the motorcycle exploded, leaving both men critically injured.

Doctors at Kamini Hospital have recommended a full-body surgery to address Rahman’s injuries, which is estimated to cost Rs 8 lakh. Without any financial assistance from the government, Rahman finds himself unable to afford the treatment.

“I was on election duty serving the government, and yet I have received no help,” Rahman told Siasat.

“Whereas the constable who also suffered severe burns was given Rs 90 lakh for his treatment but my family has been left to fend for ourselves. My skin is swollen and I am in constant pain. I need at least a year of rest and recovery to heal properly,” he added appealing for help from the public while expressing disappointment in the government.

How to donate?

The bullet bike blast survivor shared his contact information (Ph: 9491496800) for the public to reach out to.

Rahman also provided his account details for support: A/C: 8945739993, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Branch: Champapet, IFSC Code: KKBK0007474.

Additionally, a QR code is also available.

Hyderabad Bullet bike explosion incident

The incident transpired when Raheem and a woman relative were going on the Bullet bike when it caught fire.

In a video that was recorded of the incident, the policemen can be seen along with others, one of whom was trying to put out the fire with water from a pipe. Then suddenly the Bullet bike explodes and a massive fire engulfs the space for a brief second.

All the people injured and deceased have been identified as: Shoukath s/o Sayeed age 38 years R/o Jahanuma; Khaza Pasha s/o Abdul Waheed R/o Shamshabad; Abdul Raheem s/o Late Abdul Kareem age 29 years R/o Malakpet; Soaud s/o Sayeed age 31 years R/o Talabkatta; Md. Hussain s/o Md. Arif age 18 years R/o Talabkatta; Shaik Qader s/o Late Khaza age 25 years R/o Jhangir Nagar Talabkatta; Md. Nadeem age 32 years R/o Sultanshahi Nagar; Shaik Aziz s/o Shaik Yousuf age 18 years R/o Talabkatta; Md. Ghouse Rahman s/o Aziz Rahman age 28 years R/o Santosh Nagar.