Hyderabad: Burglar arrested for stealing jewellery worth Rs 1 lakh

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old man was arrested on Friday, November 15, for breaking in and stealing gold jewellery worth Rs 1.45 lakh from a house near Chandulal Baradari under Kalapathar police station limits.

Police recovered the lost ornaments including a gold chain weighing 2.8 tolas, two gold bangles weighing four tolas, a chain weighing 7 grams, and five gold rings weighing about 8 grams from Noorullah’s possession.

The accused has been identified as Mohammed Noorullah Hussain alias Noor, a resident of Bandlaguda.

According to the police, Noorullah targeted a house near Omer Super Market in Chandulal Baradari on Wednesday evening. Upon noticing that the main gate opened, he entered its house premises by unlocking a sliding window and stole ornaments from an almirah while the residents were fast asleep.

The residents realised they were robbed after a relative came to the house and noticed the opened almirahs.

Upon receiving the complaint, the Kalapathar police initiated an investigation and arrested the accused.

Noorullah has been previously involved in multiple theft cases including two in Attapur police station and one in Mailardevpally station.