Hyderabad: Bus carrying pharma employees to work overturns, 10 injured

The injured were shifted to a private hospital, where the condition of one person was believed to be critical

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 17th March 2026 4:20 pm IST
Bus carrying pharma employees overturns on Hyderabad road, causing injuries.
The bus which overturned near Bachupally

Hyderabad: As many as 10 employees of a pharma company were reportedly injured after a private bus ferrying them overturned on Tuesday, March 17, leaving one of them in a critical condition.

The bus belonging to Lee Pharma Ltd was carrying the employees from Kukatpally’s KPHB Colony to its facility in Gaddapotharam Industrial Area in Sangareddy district on Tuesday morning when the bus overturned near Bachupally.

The injured were shifted to a private hospital. The Miyapur police have registered a case and investigation is ongoing, officials said.

Subhan Haleem
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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 17th March 2026 4:20 pm IST

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