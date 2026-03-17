Hyderabad: Bus carrying pharma employees to work overturns, 10 injured

Hyderabad: As many as 10 employees of a pharma company were reportedly injured after a private bus ferrying them overturned on Tuesday, March 17, leaving one of them in a critical condition.

The bus belonging to Lee Pharma Ltd was carrying the employees from Kukatpally’s KPHB Colony to its facility in Gaddapotharam Industrial Area in Sangareddy district on Tuesday morning when the bus overturned near Bachupally.

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The injured were shifted to a private hospital. The Miyapur police have registered a case and investigation is ongoing, officials said.