The woman, who resides and works in Kukatpally, had booked a ticket to return to her hometown in Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad: Bus cleaner sexually assaults woman on private bus
Representational Images

Hyderabad: A bus cleaner was allegedly accused of sexually assaulting a 28-year-old married woman while she was travelling in a private bus from Kukatpally on September 18.

The woman who resides and works in Kukatpally had booked a ticket to return to her hometown in Andhra Pradesh.

According to her complaint, the incident occurred at night when the cleaner approached her seat and sexually assaulted her. When she attempted to raise an alarm, he threatened her, preventing her from seeking help.

The following day, upon arriving home in Samarlakota, she confided in her family out of fear. They took her to the Choutuppal police station, where she filed an official complaint.

The police have registered the case and begun an investigation. Officials are currently trying to identify the accused.

Further investigation is ongoing.

