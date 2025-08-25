Hyderabad: Bus rams culvert in Jeedimetla, biker injured

Hyderabad: A bus rammed into a culvert at the Shapurnagar area of Jeedimetla in Hyderabad on Monday, August 25.

A video of the incident was shared on social media, showing the damaged bus while an injured biker lay on the ground.

The incident occurred at Shapurnagar area of Jeedimetla. Upon reaching Adarsh Bank, the bus driver dozed off; the vehicle first hit a bike, due to which the rider was…

Reports suggest that the bus driver apparently dozed off upon reaching Adarsh Bank. It first hit the bike before plunging into the culvert. Both bus driver and biker were injured.

The rider suffered a head injury and was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Jeedimetla SHO said, “The accident occurred at 6:30 am. The injured person has been shifted to a hospital. Once a complaint is filed, we will register a case under section 125 (A) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).”