Hyderabad: Bus rams culvert in Jeedimetla, biker injured

The rider suffered a head injury and was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 25th August 2025 7:42 pm IST
Bus fall into a culvert at Jeedimetla
Bus fell into a culvert at Jeedimetla

Hyderabad: A bus rammed into a culvert at the Shapurnagar area of Jeedimetla in Hyderabad on Monday, August 25.

A video of the incident was shared on social media, showing the damaged bus while an injured biker lay on the ground.

Reports suggest that the bus driver apparently dozed off upon reaching Adarsh Bank. It first hit the bike before plunging into the culvert. Both bus driver and biker were injured.

MS Teachers

The rider suffered a head injury and was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Jeedimetla SHO said, “The accident occurred at 6:30 am. The injured person has been shifted to a hospital. Once a complaint is filed, we will register a case under section 125 (A) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).”

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 25th August 2025 7:42 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button