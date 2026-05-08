Hyderabad businessman donates Rs 2.5 cr worth gold to Anjanadri temple

Bengaluru: In a magnanimous gesture of devotion, a prominent Hyderabad-based businessman donated gold ornaments worth approximately Rs 2.5 crore to the historic Anjanadri Hill temple in Chikkaramapura village of Karnataka on Friday, May 8.

Mahesh Reddy, the owner of the renowned AMR Construction, presented the offerings to the deity during the early morning hours.

The donation, weighing roughly 1.5 kilograms, includes a collection of intricately crafted items designed to adorn the idol of Lord Anjaneya. Among the offerings are a golden Prabhavali (halo), a Kireeta (crown), a Gade (mace), a Chakra (discus), a Chhatri (umbrella), and Chamara (ceremonial whisks).

Accompanied by his wife and family members, Reddy arrived at the temple at 5:00 AM. The family performed special religious rituals, including Homa-Havana and Suprabhata Seva, before officially handing over the jewelry to the taluk administration.

Gangavati MLA G Janardhana Reddy, a close associate of the businessman, participated in the special prayers alongside his wife, Lakshmi Aruna. Speaking to the media, the MLA highlighted Mahesh Reddy’s extensive history of philanthropy, noting that the entrepreneur had previously donated a staggering 140 kilograms of gold to the Shirdi Sai Baba temple.

“He continues to support various spiritual centers across the country as an act of faith,” said MLA Reddy.

Before the handover, the ornaments were displayed to the public at the padagatte (the base of the hill). Following a ceremonial procession accompanied by traditional music, the family climbed the hill to offer the jewelry. While Mahesh Reddy declined to address the media personally, the temple was filled with devotees as the deity was adorned with the new golden ornaments for the Friday services.