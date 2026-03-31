Hyderabad businessman duped of Rs 5 crore over five years

According to the complainant, he was approached by a man seeking funds for his business. The accused initially borrowed small amounts and repaid them on time.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 31st March 2026 10:25 am IST
Representational image
Representational image

Hyderabad: A businessman from Hyderabad’s Nizampet was duped of Rs 5.7 core in a financial fraud which lasted from 2021-2026.

According to the complainant, he was approached by a man seeking funds for his business. The accused initially borrowed small amounts and repaid them on time.

Later, the fraudster urged the businessman to lend large amounts of money promising steady returns of three per cent interest. To maintain the victim’s trust, the accused produced fake documents and agreements.

Subhan Bakery

Fraudulent cheques

Over time, the businessman transferred large amounts, thinking it is invested in a profitable business. The fraudster also executed a memorandum of understanding and issued a delayed-payment cheque, which was rejected due to insufficient funds.

Suspecting foulplay, the victim tried contacting the fraudster, who did not respond. Realising that he has been cheated, the businessman approached the economic offences wing of the Cyberabad police.

Based on a complaint, the police registered a case and the investigation is underway.

MS Admissions NEET 2026-27
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 31st March 2026 10:25 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button