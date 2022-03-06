Hyderabad: Businessman dupes NRI of Rs 8 crore, held

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 6th March 2022 1:30 pm IST
Hyderabad: Businessman dupes NRI of Rs 8 crore ,held
Businessman held for duping NRI of R$s 8 crore

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Economic Offences Wing on Saturday arrested a businessman for allegedly duping a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) of Rs 8 crore.

The police said that the accused, identified as Kumar Srinivas Verma, owned a paint and flooring material firm. Verma lured an NRI to invest Rs 3 crore in the year 2019. The businessman promised favourable returns to NRI.

The firm incurred losses due to the pandemic induced lockdown. Verma urged the victim to make further investment, offering to make him the director of the firm. Trusting Verma, the victim invested close to Rs 5 crore and was added to the board of directors.

MS Education Academy

The police further added that Verma and his accomplices tried to frame the victim in order to strip him of the directorship. Verma also diverted company funds for personal use. Upon questioning the move, the victim was physically tortured and confined.

The victim then filed a complaint with the Cyberabad Economic Offences Wing, based on which Verma was arrested.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button