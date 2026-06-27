Hyderabad businessman loses Rs 10L in fake scrap deal

The accused falsely claimed to possess a large consignment of aluminium scrap and collected an advance payment of Rs 10 lakh cash from the victim.

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Hyderabad businessman loses Rs 10L in fake scrap deal
Hyderabad businessman loses Rs 10L in fake scrap deal

Hyderabad: A 40-year-old man was arrested by Mailardevpally Police for allegedly cheating a businessman out of Rs 10 lakh by promising the sale of old aluminium scrap.

The accused has been identified as Syed Suhail from Bengaluru. He has previously been involved in another cheating case at Chatrinaka Police Station.

According to the police, Suhail falsely claimed to possess a large consignment of aluminium scrap and collected an advance payment of Rs 10 lakh cash from the victim. He shared a portion of the money with an associate, Abdul Waheed, then became untraceable.

Subhan Bakery

Police recovered Rs 7 lakh cash, six SIM cards, two mobile phones, and a Hyundai i20 car, believed to be connected with the commission of the offence. Efforts are underway to nab Waheed.

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