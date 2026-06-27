NRI priest flees with Rs 20 lakh, held at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: A priest cum businessman, who allegedly cheated a software professional of Rs 20 lakh, was detained by immigration authorities at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Saturday, June 27, as he was returning from the United States.

He was later handed over to Bachupally Police, who had issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him.

The accused, identified as Chamarthi Rama Latcha Rao alias Rama Sarma, had allegedly befriended the victim, Mandanapu Naveen Kumar Chowdary, when both of them were living in Pragathi Nagar.

As a priest, Rama Sarma regularly performed religious rituals at the complainant’s residence and was also referred to relatives and acquaintances for conducting poojas.

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Accused claimed to be involved with several business

According to the police, Rama Sarma claimed to be a partner in Trivedi Chemical Solutions and a director of Info Swan Pvt. Ltd. He also said he was running a charitable trust named Sri Guru Datha Lakshmi Narasimha Guruvambika Peetam.

He introduced his wife, Chamarthi Prameela Rani, as the director of Arkhya Solutions Pvt. Ltd. and Arkhya Tech India Pvt. Ltd., and introduced his associate, Manchikanti Venkata Raghavendra Vara Prasad, as a director in several companies.

Accused sought money to expand business

In July 2023, Rama Sarma allegedly sought financial assistance from the complainant, claiming that he required funds to expand his business and promising to repay the amount within three months.

Acting on the request of Rama Sarma, his wife and their associate, the complainant transferred Rs. 15 lakh each to the bank accounts of Prameela Rani and Vara Prasad on July 5 and July 6, 2023, respectively.

Police said the accused repaid only Rs. 20 lakh in February 2024 and assured the complainant that the remaining amount would be returned shortly. Subsequently, Rama Sarma allegedly sought another Rs. 10 lakh for business purposes, which the complainant paid on April 5, 2024.

However, despite repeated requests, the accused allegedly failed to return the balance amount. When the complainant persistently demanded repayment, the accused and his associates allegedly threatened him with dire consequences for him and his family.

Based on the complaint, the Bachupally police registered a case against Rama Sarma, Prameela Rani and Manchikanti Venkata Raghavendra Vara Prasad on charges of cheating, criminal intimidation and other relevant offences.