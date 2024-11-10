Hyderabad: Businessman murdered in Saroornagar over financial dispute

Hyderabad: A businessman was murdered in Saroornagar on October 31, over an alleged financial dispute. The victim was identified as 38-year-old M Eshwar, a resident of New Hafeezpet.

The businessman was run over by a car and succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Eshwar had allegedly been involved in a financial dispute with real estate owner Shankar for the last few months. On October 31, Eshwar’s cousin, Vijayan called him to Karmanghat to resolve the dispute.

The trio along with some other people went to a bar and restaurant and consumed liquor. However, the issue could not be resolved and Eshwar came out from the premises.

“Eshwar was standing outside the bar when Shanker, drove his car at a high speed and rammed into the victim. As the man fell and was trying to escape, Shanker again drove and ran over him,” said the Saroornagar police

Eshwar, who was injured in the incident, was rushed to a private hospital where he died while undergoing treatment. The Saroornagar police registered a case and are investigating.

Eshwar worked as a constable with the Hyderabad police, but after he was found to be maintaining a gang of thieves, the police higher-ups dismissed him from service.