Hyderabad: Man held for strangling woman to death, staged it as robbery

Police tracked down the accused through a detailed analysis of footage from over 60 closed-circuit surveillance cameras within a 10-kilometer radius.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 9th November 2024 9:00 pm IST
Man held for strangling woman to death, staging it as robbery
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 36-year-old man was arrested on Saturday, November 9, by Cyberabad police for allegedly strangling a woman to death and then staging the scene to look like a robbery, taking the victim’s jewellery, including a chain and earrings.

The accused has been identified as A Praveen Kumar, an old private employee from Pochammawada, Utnoor village in Adilabad. Police tracked down the accused through a detailed analysis of footage from over 60 closed-circuit surveillance cameras within a 10-kilometer radius.

According to reports, the accused had been in a relationship with the victim, B Sharadha, since 2013, when they met while he was running a mobile shop. Over the years, their relationship grew, and they frequently communicated over WhatsApp and met in person.

In 2020, the victim moved to Hyderabad and began blackmailing the accused, threatening to expose their affair to his family and file legal charges. Fearing the consequences, Kumar paid her Rs 2 lakh a year ago to stop the blackmail. However, Sharadha continued to demand money, prompting Kumar to hatch a plan to recover compromising videos from her phone and silence her.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Man kills wife, attempts suicide in Pragathi Nagar

On October 23, the accused travelled from Utnoor to Sharadha’s residence in Mallampet, where they met. During their conversation, when Sharadha demanded more money, Kumar became enraged and strangled her to death.

After analyzing the CCTV camera police made an arrest

Further investigation is ongoing.


Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 9th November 2024 9:00 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button