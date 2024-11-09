Hyderabad: Man held for strangling woman to death, staged it as robbery

Hyderabad: A 36-year-old man was arrested on Saturday, November 9, by Cyberabad police for allegedly strangling a woman to death and then staging the scene to look like a robbery, taking the victim’s jewellery, including a chain and earrings.

The accused has been identified as A Praveen Kumar, an old private employee from Pochammawada, Utnoor village in Adilabad. Police tracked down the accused through a detailed analysis of footage from over 60 closed-circuit surveillance cameras within a 10-kilometer radius.

According to reports, the accused had been in a relationship with the victim, B Sharadha, since 2013, when they met while he was running a mobile shop. Over the years, their relationship grew, and they frequently communicated over WhatsApp and met in person.

In 2020, the victim moved to Hyderabad and began blackmailing the accused, threatening to expose their affair to his family and file legal charges. Fearing the consequences, Kumar paid her Rs 2 lakh a year ago to stop the blackmail. However, Sharadha continued to demand money, prompting Kumar to hatch a plan to recover compromising videos from her phone and silence her.

On October 23, the accused travelled from Utnoor to Sharadha’s residence in Mallampet, where they met. During their conversation, when Sharadha demanded more money, Kumar became enraged and strangled her to death.

After analyzing the CCTV camera police made an arrest

Further investigation is ongoing.



