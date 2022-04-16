Hyderabad: Cafeterias in MNCs embrace technology

Hyderabad: COVID-19 pandemic has changed many things including the mode of work, payment, etc. Even MNCs’ cafeterias are not immune to these changes.

Cafeterias and food courts in the MNCs located in Hyderabad have embraced technology post-lockdown.

Earlier, the employees of the companies used to pay at the bill counter itself, however, post-lockdown, they have been asked to either use an all-in-one smart card or pay by scanning barcode scanners made available at the cafeterias.

Many food startup companies are also coming up to provide services to the employees of MNCs. At the end of the month, these startups are charging the MNCs based on the consumption by the employees.

MNCs in Hyderabad end work from home

As COVID-19 cases in Hyderabad have dropped significantly, many MNCs in the city has decided to end work from home.

TCS, one of the top MNCs in India, is planning to ask senior employees to work from the office three times a week.

In April 2020, the company announced the 25x25x25 work from home model. In the model, only 25 percent of employees will work from an office at any point in time by 2025. Apart from it, under the model, employees will not need to spend more than 25 percent of their time at work.