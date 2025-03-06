Hyderabad call centre duping US citizens busted; 63 held, 600 targeted

Hyderabad: A fake call centre defrauding US citizens was busted by the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) during a raid at a Madhapur building on Wednesday evening, March 5.

During the raid, police seized 52 laptops, 63 mobile phones, and 27 employee ID cards.

According to reports, the scam was orchestrated by Kaivan Patel and Rupesh Kumar alias Jaddhu from Gujarat, with assistance from Rupesh’s Dubai-based brother, Vickey, and another associate, Azad. The prime suspect, Chanda Manasvini (36), had set up Exito Solutions and rented a floor in the building to run the fraudulent operation.

The call centre, employing 63 people including 40 from Northeastern states, offered a monthly salary of Rs 30,000 along with transportation and accommodation. Tele-callers impersonated PayPal representatives, falsely informing US citizens of unauthorized transactions and tricking them into revealing sensitive data.

Hyderabad call centre duped 600 daily, transferred funds via crypto

The stolen funds were funneled into designated accounts, converted into cryptocurrency, and transferred to digital wallets. Each employee at the call centre in Hyderabad was tasked with duping at least 10 victims daily, targeting 600 people on average and stealing thousands of dollars.

Officials suspect insiders provided PayPal customer data to Chanda Manasvini to facilitate the fraud.

An official stated, “All tele-callers were fluent in English, trained to manipulate victims, and fully aware that their actions were illegal.”

A case has been registered and efforts are underway to apprehend the accused, Rupesh Kumar.

Further investigation is ongoing.