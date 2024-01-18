Hyderabad: Car crashes into mosque compound wall, driver held

Upon analyzing CCTV footage, it became evident that Srikanth was the one responsible for the collision, leading to his arrest

Published: 18th January 2024 3:16 pm IST
Hyderabad: Banjara Hills police apprehended a man on Wednesday for allegedly crashing his BMW into a mosque on Road No 2 and later attempting to frame another individual for the incident.

The accused, E Srikanth, reportedly fled the scene after crashing his car into the mosque’s compound wall. Subsequently, a man named Nagarjuna turned himself in.

However, police grew suspicious due to inconsistencies in Nagarjuna’s statements. Their attention shifted to Srikanth, who was also present at the police station.

Moreover, injuries on Srikanth’s hand raised further questions, and he failed to provide a satisfactory explanation despite inquiries. Upon analyzing CCTV footage, it became evident that Srikanth was the one responsible for the collision, leading to his arrest. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

