Hyderabad: Case against HYDRA by ex-Congress leader at SHRC

Hyderabad: Ex-Congress leader Judson Bakka complained to the Telangana Human Rights Commission (NHRC), on Monday, September 23, raising concerns regarding the rehabilitation of people rendered homeless due to the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring Agency’s (HYDRA) recent demolition drives across Hyderabad and its neighbouring districts.

The complaint mentions the demolition drive took place in Manemma Colony of Ramnagar, Hyderabad, where low-income group residents were made homeless by the HYDRA drive. Rehabilitation of these people should be a priority for the Telangana government, the ex-Congress leader’s complaint said.

Another incident mentioned in the complaint is regarding the demolition drive conducted in Adarsh Nagar, Christianpally, in Mahbubnagar district by HDRA. According to the ex-congress leader, the victims of the demolition were not given any notices before the demolition. Many of the victims were given patta documents by the government, confirming their rightful ownership of the properties, but were demolished nevertheless, accusing land encroachment, he claimed

The complaint accuses the Telangana government of overlooking the basic human right of shelter and also of not providing proper notices before demolition drives when it comes to the properties of poor people.

Judson Bakka, former AICC member, who turned rebel against Revanth Reddy, was expelled from the Congress party in April 2024 for ‘alleged anti-party activities’. He has been a staunch critic of Revanth Reddy-led congress government since then.