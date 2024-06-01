Hyderabad: Cattle traders protest against police attempts to seize animals

Hyderabad Tension prevailed at Santoshnagar in the old city when cattle traders protested against the police attempts to seize their animals on Friday, May 31, in the evening. A huge police contingent had reached Edi Bazaar and tried to take away the animals on the pretext of traders not having valid certifications.

It was a tense atmosphere for a while at the market after the police had arrived, which also subsequently was followed by the arrival of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). Several party workers had also descended at the location along with the AIMIM party leaders to support the local cattle at Santosh Nagar in Hyderabad’s Old City.

The police dispersed the public from the place eventually. AIMIM party MLC Mirza Rahmath Baig, and former corporator Samad Abdad and other local leaders reached the Santoshnagar police station where DCP (South East) D Janaki also reached and started a dialogue.

AIMIM leaders however raised slogans outside the police station, but the situation was calmed down after the police relented and asked all traders to obtain a certificate issued by veterinary doctors for cattle.

While it is unsure as to what set-off the police to check cattles in Santosh Nagar suddenly, political observers believe that this was an attempt by right wing groups such as Bajrang Dal to cause trouble. Such groups often intercept vehicles and in spite of police intervention, demand coercive action against cattle traders.

“They use these visuals on social media to spread false information in other states where there is the last leg of voting. Such issues are highlighted to cause antipathy against Muslims,” added the observor.