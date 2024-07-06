Hyderabad CCS police bust consultancy for visa fraud

Hyderabad: Officials of the Crime Crime Station (CCS) arrested a man for visa fraud by cheating several foreign job aspirants to the tune of Rs 7.6 crores. The main accused, Madasu Kumar, was running Riyan Visas and Immigration at Lakdikapul, which in fact even endangered the prospects of candidates whose applications were even reportedly rejected and banned in some cases.

According to the deputy commissioner of police, Crimes & SIT (Hyderabad), Madasu Kumar had hired staff with good communication skills apart from hiring the services of unauthorised agents for providing job offer letters and certificates of sponsorship. Kumar reportedly lured about 100 job aspirants, who were looking to go to countries like Malta, Poland, Canada and other countries.

Based on several complaints, the Hyderabad police registered a cases and subsequently arrested Madasu Kumar. Apart from his firm, the police has also booked Hexus Migration Consultancy, Anaga Career Solutions, M/S Ray Seven Education and Immigration, and M/S Hope Stone Career Consultancy among others for similar visa fraud.