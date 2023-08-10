Hyderabad: Cell phone racket busted, goods worth Rs 1.92 cr seized

Hyderabad: A collaborative effort by the special operation team (SOT) and Raidurg police has led to the confiscation of 563 smartphones and Rs 3 lakh in cash, amounting to a total of Rs 1.92 crore, from the accused.

The accused has been identified as Ramanji, a resident of LB Nagar in Kadapa district. He was employed as a conductor in the Road Transport Corporation (RTC).

As per a police press release, Ramanji had faced considerable financial setbacks in the real estate sector. Subsequently, he took to purchasing cell phones from mobile thieves at a low cost and then reselling them in Hyderabad for a profit.

He acquired stolen mobile phones from individuals named Akash and Sunny from Akividu town in Andhra Pradesh, as well as Vamsi from Karnataka. Ramanji then sold these phones at higher prices to buyers named Asif and Arshad in Hyderabad, reaping significant profits.

Two personal mobiles and a Hyundai Creta vehicle were also recovered.

A case has been registered under sections 379 (punishment for theft) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).