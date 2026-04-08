Hyderabad census: GHMC sets deadline for HLB finalisation, training from April 18

Hyderabad: Principal Census Officer RV Karnan reviewed the census preparations and creation of House Listing Blocks (HLB).

In a meeting at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) head office in Hyderabad on Wednesday, April 8, Karnan directed charge census officers to strictly adhere to the HLBs guidelines, mainly to the number of households and population. Officials were instructed not to include slum areas with non-slum areas.

Karnan asked officials to complete the carving, finalisation and freezing of HLBs by April 10 and update the details on the Census Management and Monitoring System (CMMS) website.

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The meeting focused on the appointment of enumerators and supervisors, where Karnana directed that the process be completed before the training programme begins.

Training for enumerators and supervisors will be conducted at the circle level from April 18 to May 5. Self-household enumeration will be carried out online from April 26 to May 9.