Hyderabad: Centre makes way for 2 skywalks in Secunderabad Cant

Hyderabad: The Central government on Friday, March 1, granted permission to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Board (HMDA) to construct two elevated corridors; skywalks, in the Secunderabad Cantonment area.

The government of India in an order on Friday, reportedly transferred nearly 175 acres of land to the state government to develop two skywalks Gymkhana Grounds to Hakimpet Air Force Station (connecting the ORR near Shamirpet) on State Highway-1 and Paradise Circle to Suchitra Junction on National Highway-44 — in the Secunderabad Cantonment limits.

The Telangana Congress government has successfully secured clearance for two proposals, for Hyderabad, from the Central government since coming to power, with the first being the construction of the Mehdipatnam skywalk.

The value of the land where the skyways are set to come up is pegged at roughly Rs 1,700 crore.

In August 2023, the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) gave its nod for handing over 33 acres to the Telangana government for widening of roads from Paradise Circle to Suchitra Circle and from Gymkhana Grounds to Hakimpet Air Force Station. However, the request to transfer this land was turned down then.

Despite officials stating that the widening works and also the proposed skyways and Metro corridors can be completed only if 157 acres of land belonging to various defence units are handed over to the state government, the transfer was stalled by the Center.

The widening of roads is expected to ease congestion in Bowenpally and Tirumalagiri areas.

According to a report by TOI, the Defense Ministry has authorized the construction of underground tunnels (underpasses) near the Begumpet Airport, Hyderabad and Hakimpet Air Force Station along the skywalks in Secunderabad- to prevent any interference with flight operations.