Hyderabad: After Uppal Skywalk, Mehdipatnam Skywalk to ease pedestrian woes soon

Hyderabad: After the recent inauguration of the Uppal Skywalk, attention now turns to the Mehdipatnam Skywalk. As one of the skywalks in Hyderabad, it aims to provide much-needed ease and safety for pedestrians crossing the busy Mehdipatnam area.

The Skywalk is set to become a lifeline for locals struggling to navigate the busy junction. The construction of the skywalk has faced hurdles due to land acquisition issues.

Mehdipatnam Skywalk will feature five hop-on stations

Mehdipatnam Skywalk will feature five hop-on stations Stretching across 390 meters. The Skywalk which is being built by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) with Rs. 32.97 crores will house elevators, enabling pedestrians to traverse various parts of the bustling junction with ease.

The skywalk will feature five hop-on stations placed near prominent locations such as Rythu Bazar, the Defense compound wall, the Mehdipatnam bus bay area, the Asif Nagar police station, and the Gudimalkapur junction.

It will not only serve as a pedestrian pathway but also offer additional amenities for visitors. The Skywalk has 21,061.42 square feet of commercial space which will be utilized for the establishment of coffee shops, getaway corners, and snack lounges.

Uppal Skywalk proves game-changer for pedestrians

The recently inaugurated 660-meter-long Uppal Skywalk is proved to be a game-changer for pedestrians in the Uppal Junction area as it provides a safe and convenient mode of crossing the busy junction.

The Uppal Skywalk is equipped with six hop stations and nine lifts. These facilities seamlessly connect locations across the Uppal Junction and the nearby metro station.

The skywalk’s strategic location, adjacent to schools, businesses, residential areas, a sports stadium, and the metro station, ensures that it caters to the diverse needs of the community.