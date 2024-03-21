Hyderabad: Charminar, other landmarks to go dark for earth hour

Hyderabad: Several landmarks in the city will go dark on March 23, for an hour, in support of the global initiative, Earth Hour.

It is a worldwide event organized by the World Wide Fund for Nature, which is held annually on March 23 from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

During these hours, individuals, communities, and businesses are encouraged to turn off non-essential light and electric appliances as a symbolic gesture of their commitment to protecting planet Earth.

It aims to raise awareness about climate change and the importance of environmental action.

List of monuments observing Earth Hour

Charminar

A historical landmark in the center of Hyderabad, the Charminar, also known as “Four Minarets,” is a popular tourist destination today. It was built by Muhammad Quli Qutb Shah in 1591. Visitors can visit the bustling marketplaces below, where they can discover pearls, bangles, and other local goods, and climb 149 stairs to the top level for panoramic views of the city.

Telangana State Secretariat

The Telangana government’s central administrative office is the State Secretariat. The offices of several government ministries, ministers, and officials are housed in this towering structure. It acts as the state’s central hub for governance, administrative, and policy-making operations.

Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge

Hyderabad’s Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge is a modern marvel, gracefully spanning the Durgam Cheruvu lake. Opened in 2020, it holds the title of the city’s longest cable-stayed bridge, easing traffic congestion and offering stunning views.

Buddha’s statue, Hussain Sagar

Hyderabad’s Buddha statue stands tall amidst the Hussain Sagar Lake. One of the highest monolithic Buddha statues in the world, this marvel of white granite was carved from a single rock. A calm landmark, it was inaugurated in 1992. It draws tourists and pilgrims from all over the world as a symbol of harmony, serenity, and spiritual enlightenment.

Golconda Fort

On the western outskirts of Hyderabad, Golconda Fort was constructed as a small mud fort in the 11th century; it evolved into an unbreakable citadel during the Qutb Shahi dynasty. Golconda Fort, known for its brilliant acoustic architecture and its diamond mines that produced fabled gems like the Koh-i-Noor, provides a window into a bygone period.

Telangana State Central Library

A treasure trove for bookworms, the Telangana State Central Library is a majestic building on the banks of the Musi River surrounding Afzal Gunj. Established in 1891, it houses over 500,000 books, journals, and even rare palm-leaf manuscripts.

Dr. Ambedkar Statue

Towering over Hyderabad is the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar statue, a monumental tribute to Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, a social reformer, jurist, and the architect of the Indian Constitution. Unveiled in 2023, it stands at a staggering 125 feet, making it the tallest statue of Dr. Ambedkar in India. This landmark serves as a powerful symbol of equality, social justice, and the empowerment of marginalized communities.