Chicken prices in Hyderabad drop; Veggies, flowers rates on the rise

Hyderabad: During the Shravan month, when many devotees of Lord Shiva abstain from eating meat, chicken prices have seen a significant drop.

Before Shravan, chicken was priced between Rs 320 and Rs 340 per kilogram in Hyderabad. However, this month saw skinless chicken being sold at Rs 150 per kilogram, regular chicken for Rs 120, and a whole live chicken for Rs 90, according to local news reports.

This price decrease is due to the reduced consumption of meat as many women engage in pujas and vrats (fasting), leading to no meat being prepared at home.

On the other hand, the demand for vegetables and flowers has increased, causing their prices to rise. Numerous weddings and events are also another reason for its price rise.

Despite the lower chicken prices, poultry farming remains stable, as chickens must be sold within a certain period regardless of demand. Additionally, with mutton being expensive, many people continue to opt for chicken as a more affordable choice.