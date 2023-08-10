Hyderabad: Citizens urged to check names in voters’ list

Hyderabad: Hyderabad District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose on Wednesday appealed to residents to check their names and other details on the voters’ list. The appeal aims to ensure an error-free voter list for the upcoming assembly elections in Telangana.

In a statement, the District Election Officer mentioned that the Central Election Commission had facilitated changes and additions to the list through the Second Special Summary Revision to correct relevant errors such as spelling mistakes in the names on the voters’ list, photo mismatches, house numbers, addresses, dates of birth, genders, mobile number registrations, and family member names.

Ross suggested that all changes and additions to the voters’ list in Hyderabad could be made online by visiting the official website (click here) or using the voter helpline app.

He further stated that the voter helpline number 1950 could be contacted for necessary assistance during website registration from 10:30 am to 5 pm.

Steps to search for names in voters’ list in Hyderabad

To find names in the voters’ list ahead of the Telangana Assembly polls, follow the steps below:

Visit the official website of CEO Telangana (click here). Click on ‘Search your name in the voter list.’ Fill in your basic details, including name, date of birth, and assembly constituency. After submitting the details, the voter’s information will appear if it is available in the electoral roll.

Telangana Assembly polls

The Telangana Assembly polls for 119 constituency seats are scheduled to take place at the end of this year.

In the previous assembly polls, the main parties involved were the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the Indian National Congress (INC), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Following the polls, the TRS, now known as the BRS, formed the government after securing victory in 88 out of the 119 seats, marking a significant increase in its seat share by 25.

In contrast, the INC’s seat share decreased from 21 to 19, while the AIMIM managed to win seven seats.

Despite the BJP’s efforts to form a government, they could only secure a single seat, with Raja Singh winning the Goshamahal Assembly constituency seat. The party’s seat share dropped from five to one.