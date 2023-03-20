Hyderabad: City celebrates ‘World Sparrow Day’ at KBR

Hyderabad: At the World Sparrow Day celebrations held here on Monday, principal chief conservator of forests R M Dobriyal said the prevention of sparrow extinction is everyone’s responsibility and outlined the initiatives taken by the Telangana government for the restoration of forests.

Speaking at the occasion Dobriyal said, “Birds, especially sparrows, have continued to be a part of our way of life and it is everyone’s responsibility to prevent the extinction of sparrows.”

“We all remember playing with sparrows as children, to pass on these wonderful memories to the next generations is our responsibility,” he said.

He said that the Telangana government is giving priority to the restoration of forests and the results have been good. Dobriyal called for greater voluntary participation of the public in environmental welfare programs.

The bird lovers who participated in the program said that the initiatives of the government and the forest department have improved the forest areas and the migration of animal and bird species has increased significantly.

Various programs were organised in KBR Park as part of the celebrations along with bird watching. Programs were taken up to create environmental awareness. Quail nests were distributed among the participants. Drawing, slogan creation and signature campaigns were organised for school children. Prizes were distributed.