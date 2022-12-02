Hyderabad: City police, centra agencies hold meet; discuss drugs

Hyderabad: The City Police hosted a meeting to stimulate a proper approach to combat drug-trafficking and ensure better coordination between Central and state agencies at City Police Commissionerate-TSPICCC.

The event brought together key members from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Goods and Services Tax (GST), Excise and other departments.

City Police Commissioner CV Anand underscored the urgent need for coalition since the drug consignments originating from various parts of the world, including raw substances, are entering the country in through sea ports, airports and land borders too and further reaching metropolitan cities which prompts for unified operational responses. He further highlighted the need for exchange of information and enhanced coordination.

Also Read Telangana: MAUD sanctioned 3786 Crore from 2020 till date

The H-NEW team apprised the attendees on the enforcement, education and rehabilitation measures initiated and flagged several operational hindrances which are being taken advantage of by perpetrators, especially the foreigners who are staying illegally and resorting to drug trafficking.

Rachakonda Commissioner of Police (CP) Mahesh Bhagwat sharing his insights on the recent modus operandis and the ingenious ways of transporting the contraband said that synergy of all the agencies will also help in combating other crimes.

“We are leveraging technology & updating our database to keep a strict tab on perpetrators who often disguise their actual identity using fake passports and blend in high density areas in metropolitan cities.” said Sai Chaitanya Kumar, SP Counter Intelligence.

“Being the guardians of all entry points into the country, DRI will extend all possible help with regard to sharing intelligence and patterns of transport,” said K Vinay Kumar, Additional Director of the DRI.