Hyderabad city police exchange security ideas with Canadian officials

Hyderabad: Officials from the consulate general of Canada in Bangalore and the high commission of Canada in New Delhi visited the Hyderabad City Police Commissionerate on Friday.

The delegation, which included the consul at the consulate general of Canada in Bengaluru, Daniel Morency, Consul at the high commission of Canada in New Delhi, Claude Rochon, and senior consular program officer at the High Commission of Canada, Jaswinder Singh, met with Hyderabad Police commissioner CV Anand.

CP Anand informed the delegates on the working mechanism of the facility and how it enables the police force to respond quickly and effectively to emergencies.

“The system demonstrates the city’s commitment to public safety and the use of technology to enhance law enforcement capabilities. In fact this is in par with other tactical command control centers in many developed countries.” the delegates opined.

Prior to their interaction with CP Anand, the group visited the SHE teams and Bharosa centre of city Police.

DCP Sneha Mehra briefed them about the incognito services of the SHE teams, the relief and rehabilitation measures, and child-friendly courts and apprised them about the women’s safety measures being implemented in the state capital.

The officials were also highly appreciative of the Telangana government for bolstering overall inclusive growth through a proper security framework and lauded the services of SHE TEAMS and Bharosa.

Overall, the meeting was a productive exchange of ideas and information between Canadian officials and the Hyderabad Police commissioner’s office.