Hyderabad: City welcomes California-headquartered Model N

Hyderabad: California-headquartered Model N inaugurated its new facility here on Wednesday. A technology, data, and analytics services player, the facility is over 70,000 sq ft and will provide employment opportunities to 500 employees.

Inaugurating the facility, IT and Industries principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan said Hyderabad’s massive growth has attracted many start-ups. “We welcome Model N to the fast-growing global IT hub of the world. Their presence reaffirms Hyderabad’s growth, and its ability to attract start-ups, venture capital firms, OEMs, policymakers, think tanks, and global technology companies,” he said.

According to Jason Blessing, President and Chief Executive Officer, Model N, the facility currently works with 28 top global life sciences brands; “The facility enables life sciences and high-tech innovators to streamline operations, scale strategically, and mitigate risks,” he said.

“Our facility in India is a key driver of our business strategy and is highly valued within Model N’s worldwide operations. We aim to keep investing in India, and our target is to keep increasing our engineering talent pool in Hyderabad,” he said.