Hyderabad civic body meet ends abruptly, BJP corporators stage protest

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi adjourned the 6th General Body meeting of GHMC on Wednesday, informed an official statement by the GHMC CPRO.

Water board officials walked out of the general body meeting first and later GHMC officials boycotted the general body meeting in support of HMWSSB officials.

The BJP corporators staged a protest at the council hall at the GHMC office in Tank Bund against the officials for disrespecting the mayor and Council members.

Later police forcefully detained them and took them into custody.

The mayor said that it was inappropriate for some corporators to protest at the water board office yesterday.

After adjourning the GHMC council meeting, she held a press conference.

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi said that the council meeting was held late as per the wishes of the members.

The statement read, on this occasion, the mayor lashed out at the opposition corporators.

She said that she spoke to all the party leaders to make the council meeting go smoothly. She further said that the corporators have been asked to cooperate in the context of holding the meeting after five months.

The mayor said that the council meeting was organized to resolve public issues and the BJP corporators deliberately protested.

“Some BJP corporators used unparliamentary words against officials,” the mayor added.

She said that they would not have behaved like this if they really wanted the meeting to be held.

The mayor said that it is not appropriate to pelt the silt in the chamber of the woman officer and managing director at the water board office yesterday. The mayor asked the BJP corporators to change their behaviour and cooperate for the smooth running of the meeting.

Speaking to ANI, BJP corporator Akula Srivani said, “BJP protesting against the recklessness of the state government. Due to recklessness, we have lost two lives. Two children died in two days after falling into the sewer. We are questioning the GHMC. Yesterday, we went to the HMWSSB office and gifted Dana Kishore a flower pot with silt as we are suffering due to drainage silt.”

Reacting to the mayor’s allegation that it is not appropriate to put the silt in the chamber of the woman, the BJP corporator said that it is a wrong allegation, if there is anything true in it then we are sorry and demand to provide the proof. We want complete materialistic work and the safety of the people. The revenue is increasing every year but even after many years, manholes and sewers are open. We are staging protests at the GHMC council and want the Mayor to come and answer our questions.

Another BJP corporator said that it’s shameful that a water body Official boycotted the council meeting.

The officials are taking salaries from the public tax and without hearing their grievances boycotting the council is disrespecting the mayor and Council members. So BJP corporators are staging a protest here at the council hall.