Hyderabad: CM inaugurates TMREIS school, college at Ibrahimbagh

Hyderabad: Chief minister A Revanth Reddy inaugurated a Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) school and a junior college in Ibrahimbagh on Friday, March 8.

Following the inauguration, the chief minister engaged with teachers and students, emphasizing the importance of education.

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, Rajya Sabha MP Anil Kumar Yadav, and Advisor to the Telangana government Mohammed Ali Shabbir were also present during the TMREIS school and college inauguration.

Owaisi along with Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin laid the foundation stone for the residential school for boys and girls back in 2020.

The residential school, built at 80,000 sq feet, has been constructed for Rs 20 crore. The school has 28 classrooms in two towers with G+4 floors and a playground spanning 1800 sq feet.

Before the inauguration, upon his return from Delhi, the CM visited a private hospital in Madhapur to check on his brother Tirupathi Reddy, who was admitted due to illness.