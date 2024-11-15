Hyderabad: CM Revanth to unveil Telangana Thalli statue at Secretariat on Dec 9

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy will unveil the Telangana Thalli statue at the Secretariat on December 9.

December 9 is also the last day of Praja Palana Vijayotsavam celebrations. The government decided to invite women from all the districts for the event.

The state government launched the celebrations across Telangana on Thursday, to mark the first anniversary of the Congress government. Special events will be organised at Tank Bund and surrounding areas in Hyderabad for three days on December 7, 8 and 9, as part of the celebrations.

After unveiling the Telangana Thalli statue, Revanth will participate in public meetings at Warangal, Karimnagar, and Mahabubnagar. He will lay foundation stones for Indira Mahila Sakthi Bhavans in 22 districts remotely from Warangal on November 19.

Installation of Telangana Thalli statue at Secretariat progressing well

The installation of the Telangana Thalli statue in front of the Bahubali Gate at the Secretariat is progressing quickly. According to reports, the work is expected to be completed soon with the unveiling planned to coincide with senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s birthday on December 9.

The project is estimated to cost up to Rs 6 crore and excavation is being carried out using JCB machines inside the Secretariat premises.

The chief minister previously suggested that the Telangana Thalli statue should reflect the state’s culture. The Congress government previously closed the gate due to vastu issues and has now cleared the way for the statue’s construction.

Also Read Installation of Telangana Thalli statue at Secretariat progressing quickly

Earlier, Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) took objection and demanded the removal of Rajiv Gandhi’s statue in front of the Secretariat as the location had been designated for a statue of Telangana Thalli.

“After four years when BRS forms its government in Telangana, the Rajiv Gandhi statue will be removed and replaced by the statue of the Telangana Talli statue,” he had remarked.