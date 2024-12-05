Hyderabad: CM Revanth unveils Mahila Shakti Bazaar at Shilparamam

Hyderabad: Chief minister A Revanth Reddy, along with women and child welfare minister D Anasuya inaugurated “Indira Mahila Shakti Bazaar” at Shilparamam Hyderabad on Thursday, December 5, during the celebration of “Praja Palana Vijayotsavalu” being held across the state commemorating the one-year-rule of the Congress government in the state.

Addressing the gathering, Revanth Reddy said that the state government’s goal was to make one crore women millionaires in the state, and to promote the women’s self-help groups as millionaires, so that they could compete with business tycoons Adani and Ambani in the establishment of solar power generation projects.

“The number of women’s self-help group members needs be increased from 65 lakh to one crore to achieve that target,” he said.

He said that the state government was having more plans for empowering the women to become entrepreneurs by setting up stalls in Hitech City, to showcase women’s power and expertise to the world.

Informing the SHG women to actively participate in the unveiling of Telangana Thalli statue at Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on the evening of December 9, he asked them to make the event a huge success by mobilising one lakh women.