Hyderabad Collector transferred in major Telangana IAS reshuffle

Hyderabad: Telangana General Administration Department on Saturday, April 25, issued an order transferring IAS officers, including the Hyderabad Collector, Harichandana Dasari.

Priyanka Ala, Zonal Commissioner, GHMC, Khairtabad, has been transferred and posted as Collector and District Magistrate, Hyderabad, vice Harichandana Dasari, transferred.

Harichandana Dasari, Collector and District Magistrate, Hyderabad, is transferred and posted as Secretary to the Government, Labour, Employment, Training and Factories (LET&F) Department, vice M Dana Kishore, transferred.

She has also been placed in Full Additional Charge (FAC) of the post of Secretary to Government, Revenue (DM) Department, duly relieving M Dana Kishore, from FAC of the said post.

Whereas Dana Kishore, Special Chief Secretary to Government, LET&F Department, is transferred and posted as Special Chief Secretary to Government, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development (PR & RD), RWS & RSAD Department, vice Sri Sanjay Kumar transferred.

Dana Kishore shall continue to hold the FAC post of Special Chief Secretary to the Governor.

On the other hand, Sanjay Kumar has been transferred and posted as Special Officer, Telangana Bhavan, New Delhi.

Krishna Aditya S, Director, Intermediate Education and Secretary, Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department.

Zendage Hanumant Kondiba, Director, Civil Supplies, is transferred and posted as CEO, Arogyasri Health Care Trust, vice P Uday Kumar, transferred.

Zendage has also been placed in the FAC of the post of Special Secretary to the Government, PE Department, duly relieving P Uday Kumar, from the FAC of the said post.

P Pravinya, Collector and District Magistrate, Sangareddy, is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government (R&B), Transport, Roads & Buildings (TR&B) Department.

Also Read Telangana government shuffles IPS officers, gives new postings

Santhosh BM, Director, Tribal Welfare, is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Tribal Welfare Department. He has also been placed in the FAC of the post of Director, Tribal Welfare.

Anudeep Durishetty, Collector and District Magistrate, Khammam, is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Government, Information Technology, Electronics and Communications (ITE&C) Department, vice Bhavesh Mishra, transferred.

Anudeep Durishetty has also been placed in the FAC of the posts of Director, Mines and Geology and Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Telangana Mineral Development Corporation (TGMDC), duly relieving Bhavesh Mishra from FAC of the said posts.

Abhilasha Abhinav, Collector and District Magistrate, Nirmal, is transferred and posted as Director, Intermediate Education and Secretary, Board of Intermediate Education (BIE), vice Krishna Aditya S, transferred.

GV Shyam Prasad Lal, Additional Collector (Local Bodies), Nagarkurnool, is transferred and posted as Director, Civil Supplies, vice Sri Zendage Hanumant Kondiba, transferred.

G Mukunda Reddy, Zonal Commissioner, GHMC, Golconda, is transferred and posted as Special Commissioner, Information and Public Relations and EO Special Secretary, GA (I&PR) Department, vice Chekka Priyanka, transferred.

Apurv Chauhan, Zonal Commissioner, GHMC, Kukatpally, is transferred and posted as Project Director CMRO Project under the office of Chief Commissioner of Land Administration, duly relieving Manda Makarandu from FAC of the said post.