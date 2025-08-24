Hyderabad Comic Con 2025: Dates, tickets and what to expect

Hyderabad: Comic Con India is coming back to Hyderabad with its 13th edition. This big pop culture event will take place at HITEX Exhibition Centre from October 31 to November 2, 2025. Fans of comics, anime, cosplay, games, movies, and TV will enjoy three days full of fun and excitement.

Comic Con Hyderabad 2025: What to Expect

At Comic Con, you can see cosplay competitions, live music, comedy shows, anime screenings, and esports battles. There will be special guests from India and abroad, plus meet-and-greet sessions with popular creators. Fans can also shop for exclusive merchandise and enjoy interactive fan zones.

Last year, Comic Con Hyderabad brought more than 40,000 people together. Organisers say this year will be even bigger, with more activities and surprises for fans.

After Hyderabad, Comic Con will visit other Indian cities. Each city will have its own events, celebrities, and activities, so fans everywhere can join the celebration.

Ticket Prices

Tickets are available now on the District by Zomato app.

• Single Day Pass: Rs. 899

Entry for one day, plus an exclusive comic book, a poster, and a Comic Con bag.

• Superfan Season Pass: Rs. 2,999

Entry for all three days, plus a superfan box, an exclusive comic book, a poster, and a Comic Con bag.

So, get your costumes ready. Comic Con Hyderabad 2025 will be the biggest weekend of the year for fans of comics, anime, and gaming.