Hyderabad: Commissioner C V Anand flags off Janbhagidari – 10K run by RBI

Hyderabad: City police commissioner C V Anand flagged off Janbhagidari, a 10K run at People’s Plaza, Necklace road organized by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Saturday.

The run was organized in the backdrop of India assuming G-20 presidency from December 1, 2022 to November 2023, with the second Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion that is to be held on March 6 and 7 in Hyderabad.

Creating public outreach and promoting financial literacy amongst the public, emphasizing safe and secure banking transactions were the main intentions behind the organisation of the run.

The police commissioner inaugurated the run upon the invitation of RBI Telangana regional director K Nikhila. Hyderabad police and RBI together organised the event to empower the citizens to make informed decisions and stay safe from cyber fraudsters.

The event was a huge success, with a large number of people participating from various parts of the city, said a press release on Saturday.