Hyderabad commissioner gets complaint against Bigg Boss TV show over ‘obscenity’

Hyderabad: Hyderabad city commissioner VC Sajjanar on Tuesday, October 21, received a complaint against the Bigg Boss TV reality show over ‘obscenity’.

In the complaint, two persons, Kammari Srinivas and Bagannagari Ravinder Reddy expressed concern about the adverse influence of certain television content on the younger generation.

Allegations

The complainants alleged that the reality show which is currently being telecast on Star Maa Channel and streamed on OTT platforms features objectionable and vulgar content under the pretext of entertainment.

‘Contestants are seen using abusive language, displaying indecent behavior, and engaging in actions that are morally and socially unacceptable’, they added.

Alleging that this type of content is having a seriously negative impact on young, impressionable minds, they stated that it pushes them toward aggression, disrespect and immoral conduct.

Hyderabad commissioner urged to expedite probe against Bigg Boss TV show

In the complaint, it is alleged that broadcasting such content during family viewing hours violates broadcasting standards and damages public decency.

They mentioned that a written complaint was filed at Jubilee Hills Police station on October 16. However, they urged the Hyderabad commissioner to direct the SHO to expedite the investigation.

It remains to be seen what action Hyderabad commissioner and the SHO will take against the Bigg Boss TV show.