Hyderabad commissioner lays foundation stone of Creche at CAR headquaters

Hyderabad: City police commissioner CV Anand laid the foundation stone of the new building for the proposed creche at the City Armed Reserve (CAR) Headquarters.

The creche facility for women police officers will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 4.5 crores funded by Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL), director Pamireddy Rama Reddy as part of corporate social responsibility project.

The one storied building is expected to be completed by November 14. The facility can accommodate 100 children aged below 5 years and will be equipped with a separate kitchen to ensure that the children receive healthy and nutritious meals, said a press release.

The facility will be staffed by trained professionals who will provide personalised care and attention to the children. Indoor and outdoor play area, cradles and feeding rooms, medical rooms, dormitory for pregnant women with storage facility, CCTV monitoring and other amenities will be provided.

Commissioner CV Anand addressing the audience said that he was happy as the women officers are now getting better facilities at the workplace. “11.5% of 18,432 personnel working in Hyderabad City Police are Women and it is important that despite all the difficulties, women should bravely take on challenging roles and break the stereotypes,” he added.

“We are committed to creating a supportive and inclusive workplace culture for all our women officers. This project will provide a much-needed facility for our women officers who are also mothers, allowing them to balance their professional and personal responsibilities more effectively” Anand said.