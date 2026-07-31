Hyderabad Commissioner tells idol makers to ensure fire safety

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar on Thursday, July 30, asked idol makers to ensure fire safety while making idols ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Sajjanar gave the instructions while addressing a meeting with the representatives of the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi.

Sajjanar recalled that nearly 23,000 idols were installed in the Hyderabad police commissionerate in 2025, during which four accidents occurred during transit.

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He asked idol makers to strictly adhere to safety norms right from the crafting stage to avoid any mishaps this year.

Traffic restrictions during Ganesh Chaturthi

Regarding traffic control and safe transportation, it was announced that dedicated entry and exit routes are being designated for the safe movement of idols into the city from major hubs like Dhoolpet, Jalpally, and Mailardevpally.

Manufacturers were urged to completely avoid transporting large idols during peak traffic hours and to obtain clearance by informing local traffic police in advance.

To facilitate the monitoring of transport arrangements and ensure law and order, they were advised to regularly share booking details with local law and order and traffic police officials.