Hyderabad sees elaborate arrangements for Ganesh Chaturthi

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has made elaborate arrangements for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in the city by constructing artificial ponds, filling potholes, taking up various sanitation works, etc.

In addition to this, the Hyderabad metro has also increased its timings to accommodate the festival rush.

Working in coordination with the police, HYDRAA, traffic, water board, tourism and other departments, Hyderabad’s municipal corporation has ensured that the festivities are a success without any untoward incidents.

Artificial immersion ponds

GHMC has allocated 20 major ponds, including Hussain Sagar, Saroor Nagar Pond, IDL Pond, Safilguda Pond, and Sunnam Pond, etc. in addition to 74 artificial immersion centres.

This has been done to reduce pressure on the main ponds.

Nine boats, 16 Disaster response force teams and 200 swimmers have also been appointed to patrol these areas.

Furthermore, 134 static cranes and 269 mobile cranes have been prepared to ensure a fast, safe and smooth immersion.

GHMC has also ensured that obstructing tree branches and hanging wires on procession routes are removed.

Sanitation measures

160 Ganesh action teams have been formed in addition to 14,486 sanitation personnel who will be working in three shifts to provide round-the-clock service.

Five lakh trash bags have been distributed for waste collection at Ganesh Mandapams, while 2,000 sweepers, 102 mini tippers, 125 JCBs and 30 sweeping machines have been appointed for garbage removal on the immersion day.

Additionally, 309 mobile toilets and 56,187 lighting points have been set up along with 7 medical camps and ambulances working in three shifts.

Eco-friendly idols

GHMC has distributed 2 lakh clay Ganesh idols free of cost. Out of these, 1 lakh idols were provided by GHMC and the other 1 lakh idols were provided by Telangana Pollution Control Board (TGPCB).

GHMC has also taken up anti-larvae and fogging to prevent mosquitoes, and has also deployed vehicles to catch stray dogs at mandapams and immersion points.

Potholes filled

As a part of the road safety drive the GHMC Engineering Department filled 10,269 potholes along procession routes in the city and also completed road repair works.

Metro is operating till 11:45 pm

The Hyderabad metro has extended its operating time with the last train departing from all terminals at 11:45 pm. The offer, which had previously been made available for weekdays, has now also been extended for Saturday, August 30.