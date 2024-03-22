Hyderabad: Commotion near Salar Jung Museum after cobra surfaces on road

The reptile eventually went away into the Musi river across the museum

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 22nd March 2024 3:07 pm IST

Hyderabad: A cobra snake was spotted near the Salarjung Museum road on Thursday night, scaring people in the area. The 5-foot-long snake had come onto the road and was visibly trying to cross the road to reach the Musi River course.

The reptile caused a commotion once people began noticing it, and a large crowd gathered to see the cobra.

Also Read
Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering donated highest amount to BJP

Given that it is Ramzan and the traffic flow was higher than usual, it also led to a jam due to the crowd that gathered to see the reptile. The cobra eventually went away into the Musi River across the Salar Jung Museum in Hyderabad.

MS Education Academy

The Musi river bed is home to variety of snakes that include cobra, python etc, and replies have been found by people on more than one occasion.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 22nd March 2024 3:07 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button