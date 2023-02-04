Hyderabad: Commuter posts video of TSRTC bus blocking free left; Sajjanar responds

Twitter users online responded to the tweet and expressed their annoyance over the issue. Some said that it is a regular occurrence.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 4th February 2023 3:36 pm IST
Screenshot from Twitter video.

Hyderabad: A city commuter on Saturday posted a video of a TSRTC bus on Twitter which showed the bus blocking the free left during a red signal and also blocking traffic when the green signal is on.

“Dear @TSRTCHQ @CYBTRAFFIC Some bus drivers r driving it like 2 wheelers, this is how they are doing rash driving, this driver blocked free left during red light & blocking traffic in green! Loc: Miyapur X Roads 4-Feb-23 @ 8:11AM,” Vinay Vangala tweeted.

Twitter users online responded to the tweet and expressed their annoyance over the issue. Some said that it is a regular occurrence.

Also Read
Video: Passenger shows bad quality food catered on Vande Bharat train

TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar responded to the complaint and asked officials to immediately take action and avoid such incidents going further.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button