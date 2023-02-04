Hyderabad: Commuter posts video of TSRTC bus blocking free left; Sajjanar responds

Hyderabad: A city commuter on Saturday posted a video of a TSRTC bus on Twitter which showed the bus blocking the free left during a red signal and also blocking traffic when the green signal is on.

“Dear @TSRTCHQ @CYBTRAFFIC Some bus drivers r driving it like 2 wheelers, this is how they are doing rash driving, this driver blocked free left during red light & blocking traffic in green! Loc: Miyapur X Roads 4-Feb-23 @ 8:11AM,” Vinay Vangala tweeted.

Dear @TSRTCHQ @CYBTRAFFIC

Some bus drivers r driving it like 2 wheelers, this is how they are doing rash driving, this driver blocked free left during red light & blocking traffic in green!

Loc: Miyapur X Roads

4-Feb-23 @ 8:11AM@HiHyderabad @revathitweets @DonitaJose @sure23 pic.twitter.com/Lvu2JdSXFy — Vinay Vangala #SaveKBR🇮🇳 (@vinay_vangala) February 4, 2023

Twitter users online responded to the tweet and expressed their annoyance over the issue. Some said that it is a regular occurrence.

Also Read Video: Passenger shows bad quality food catered on Vande Bharat train

It's everyday scene at miyapur — కే.పీ.హెచ్.బీ కుర్రాడు (@KPHB_Kurradu) February 4, 2023

TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar responded to the complaint and asked officials to immediately take action and avoid such incidents going further.