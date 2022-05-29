Hyderabad: Complaint against Nupur Sharma, City police seeks legal advice

Photo of Shaista Khan Shaista Khan|   Updated: 29th May 2022 1:11 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police sought legal advice from experts on registering a case against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her alleged remarks on Prophet Mohammed during a news television show.

A complaint was made to Hyderabad Commissioner of Police C V Anand by a delegation from Mushtarika Majlis e Amal on Saturday. 

In the complaint, the delegation said that Nupur Sharma hurt the ‘sentiments of Muslims with her derogatory remarks on Islam and Prophet Mohammed’ during a debate show on a private news channel on Friday. 

The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) general secretary Ahmed Pasha Quadri was part of the delegation.

A senior official of Hyderabad police said that the complaint was received and legal advice is being taken. 

