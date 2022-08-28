Hyderabad: Complaint against YouTube channel for insulting Hindu gods

In his complaint, the complainant has demanded the arrest of Abu Faisal under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act and banning of the YouTube channel.

Published: 28th August 2022 8:29 pm IST
A screenshot of Abu Faisal's Youtube channel

Hyderabad: An activist has filed a case against a YouTube channel ‘Abu Faisal Dhamaka’ for making derogatory remarks on Hindu deities in his videos.

The complainant, T Aravind Singh, asserts that the channel, under the disguise of information regarding news about Gulf countries uses abusive language targeting Hindus and their gods.

Arvind mentioned a recent video uploaded by the channel under the name ‘GREAT NEWS NUPURSHARMA & KALALINDU’.

In the video, Abu Faisal is seen calling jailed BJP MLA T Raja Singh various offensive words. He further talks about harsh punishments for Hindutva leader Yati Narsinghanand and suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

The YouTube channel has 138k followers.

Arvind in his complaint has demanded the arrest of Abu Faisal under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act and banning of the YouTube channel.

A case has been registered under IPC (Indian Penal Code) 295-A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings and beliefs). Further details are awaited.

